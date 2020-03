SHIRAZ, Mar. 26 (MNA) – After the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Fars province, Shahid Ayatollah Dastgheb Stadium of Shiraz has been turned by Iran’s Army into a convalescent center [special of patients suffering from coronavirus] after they are being discharged from hospital.

This convalescent center has been equipped with 200 beds, offering quality medical services to coronavirus patients for recovering post-treatment period.