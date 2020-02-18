IPCO unveils 1st all-electric car 'RANA'

The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 11th International Conference on Internal Combustion Engine and Oil in Tehran.

RANA comes with a 30-kilowatt-hour battery, which makes it able to run 220 kilometers non-stop on electricity.

As reported, 50 percent of RANA's components are domestically manufactured.

The unveiled vehicle will go for mass production within two years, as predicted.

On February 7, Iran’s MAPNA Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the country’s second-biggest auto-maker SAIPA Group for mass production of the country’s first electric vehicle. Based on the MOU, SAIPA Group and MAPNA will collaborate on the design, prototyping, testing, commercialization, and production of new electric vehicles.

The production of electric cars will be very beneficial for people, in terms of both reducing environmental pollution and energy consumption.

Data collected from experts at Iran Khodro Company and SAIPA—Iran's first and second largest carmakers respectively—show that electric cars would cost two to three times more than ordinary cars.

Despite the growing popularity of hybrids and EVs across the world, they have had a slow take-up in Iran as the needed infrastructures are yet to be developed.

MNA/IRN83679766