IKCO to launch nine new cars within next three yrs.

Speaking on Sat. in a press briefing among reporters, he added that “RUNNA Plus”, “SOREN plus”, “SAMAND”, “Automatic DENA Plus” and “Peugeot 207 Panorama” will hit the consumer market for the next year.

He went on to say that four passenger cars [including Sedan K132, Crossover K125, Hatchback K121 and also electric DENA will hit the domestic car market from Feb. 2021 to Feb. 2022.

He pointed to the sanctions imposed against Iran and added, “drastic measures taken by IKCO in sanctions period caused production boom of the company in line with countering sanctions affected domestic car industry.”

Pourmojib pointed to designing IKCO’s private platform and added, “development of this platform will be in line with maximum observing of standard rules and regulations and eyeing export target market.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the development of hybrid and electric driving force and added, “we have developed production of “Runna” and “Dena plus” in this sector. Also, planning for the development of new products [using hybrid and electric driving force] has been put atop agenda in order to cover maximal environmental requirements.”

MNA/IRN83695093