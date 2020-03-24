  1. Iran
Mar 24, 2020, 3:10 PM

Iran coronavirus updates: 24,811 confirmed cases, 1,934 deaths, 8,913 recovered

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – As of Tuesday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 1,934 with 24,811 confirmed cases and 8,913 recovered.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 1,762 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 24,811.

Some 8,913 patients, infected by the novel coronavirus, have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added.

It is a matter of regret to say that COVID-19 global pandemic has taken the lives of 1,934 people in Iran, with 122 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

To date, more than 41 million people have participated in National Mobilization Plan to Combat Coronavirus.

