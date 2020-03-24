Safeguarding, lives, health of citizens, govt.’s top priority: Veep

In his twitter account on Tue., he wrote, “confronting the coronavirus pandemic and containing outbreak of this fatal virus is the main national issue which is followed up strictly by the government.”

He once again pointed to the issue that protecting health and lives of people is of the topmost and first priority of the government.

It is a matter of regret to say that COVID-19 global pandemic has taken the lives of 1,934 people in Iran, with 122 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

To date, more than 41 million people have participated in National Mobilization Plan to Combat Coronavirus.

