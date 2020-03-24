Realizing objectives of ‘Surge in Production’, essential: Judiciary chief

He made the remarks on Tue. in the first meeting of senior judiciary officials of the country in the current year [started Mar. 21, 2020] and pointed to the significance of the subject of ‘surge in production’ and called on organizations and departments to make their utmost efforts to realize objectives of the motto precisely.

He then pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country and said, “when the virus first spread in the country, accessing face masks, hygienic gloves and disinfectants was impossible which caused dissatisfaction of people but after a while, people themselves came to the scene spontaneously and changed production line of some factories for producing hygienic products in order to contain the disease.”

Wheels of production in the country should be more activated and for this reason, hurdles facing ahead of production should be removed, he stressed.

MNA/4885098