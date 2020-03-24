US senators call for lifting US sanctions against Iran amid coronavirus global pandemic

As the world reels from the COVID-19 pandemic, all nations must work together in the struggle to contain the outbreak. That’s why Massachusetts Peace Action is working with organizations across the state to demand an end to sanctions that hinder our ability to fight the virus.

Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Ilhan Omar, and others have recently issued statements on Twitter condemning the Iran sanctions.

US sanctions against Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba prevent those countries from importing vital medicine and keep healthcare supplies from reaching their populations. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, this has had devastating health impacts for people living under US sanctions. As the UN reported last year, sanctions against Iran have “drastically constrained the ability of the country to finance humanitarian imports, including medicines, causing serious hardships for ordinary Iranians and threatening their right to health.”

The US government has not moved to lift or ease sanctions since the outbreak of COVID-19. In fact, the Trump administration is even treating the crisis as an opportunity and has announced that it will expand the sanctions.

Sponsored by Lift the Sanctions Mass:

§ Massachusetts Peace Action

§ Massachusetts Bolivia Solidarity Committee of Western Mass

§ Resistance Center for Peace and Justice

§ Latin America Solidarity Coaliton of Western Mass

§ Boston Democratic Socialists of America

§ American Friends Service Committee

§ Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador

§ Campaign for Peace, Disarmament, and Common Security

§ National Iranian American Council (NIAC) Action

MNA/PR