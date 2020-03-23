Outbreak of novel coronavirus exposes humanity to a great test

He emphasized that fighting against coronavirus requires global solidarity and determination and appreciated China for its humanitarian aid sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against COVID-19.

For this purpose, Bagheri issued a message to General Li Zuocheng, the chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission and thanked China’s humanitarian assistance to Iran in the fight COVID-19.

The full text of the message reads as follows, “spread of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, exposed humanity to a great test for measuring the level and extent of belief and commitments of nations and governments to the ethical principles as well as paying due attention to their altruism, civilization, and culture."

“I, on behalf of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, appreciate the goodwill and contributions provided by Armed Forces of People’s Republic of China and public organizations of the country to control and contain coronavirus. I hope that fighting COVID-19, which requires global solidarity and determination, will lead to complete success.”

