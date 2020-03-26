Iran backs UN plan for a ceasefire in Afghanistan: MFA

In a statement released on Thu., the Iranian Foreign Ministry backed the idea of the UN Secretary General António Guterres in implementation of a general ceasefire in Afghanistan.

The statement is read as follows, “since the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has thorough knowledge with the present condition of Afghanistan due to its neighborhood with Afghanistan and presence of millions of Afghan immigrants in Iran since forty years ago, supports implementation of the idea of UN Secretary General in establishing a ceasefire in Afghanistan and wants all armed groups in this country to open a new chapter in the history of Afghanistan with their courageous decision to accept a ceasefire in Afghanistan and create a safe and secure environment for fighting against coronavirus.

“Islamic Republic of Iran shares itself with the idea of UN Secretary General António Guterres in announcing the global ceasefire in all wars and dealing with the coronavirus global pandemic which ruthlessly kills all human beings regardless of race, age, ethnicity and religion.”

