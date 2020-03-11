Iran to spare no effort for stability in Afghanistan: FM spox

“We have been making efforts on various levels for a long time for bringing solidarity among people and groups in Afghanistan,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in his weekly presser via videoconference.

“We have also reminded the two sides that the only way to bring about prosperity, stability and security in Afghanistan is through the establishment of an inclusive government and promoting unity among all groups, authorities and figures,” Mousavi added.

Stressing that Iran would continue its efforts, Mousavi expressed hope that the efforts would bear fruit and political stability would be restored in Afghanistan.

“Iran will make every effort for that to happen,” Mousavi stressed.

On Monday, Afghan President-elect Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah held rival swearing-in ceremonies, suggesting that their US-brokered talks over a disputed presidential race have yielded no result.

The country’s previous presidential election was also marred by a similar dispute involving Ghani and Abdullah, which was resolved by a US-brokered power-sharing agreement.

The new row comes just days after the US and the Afghan Taliban militant group reached a tentative deal on the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country following months-long talks, which excluded the Kabul government.

The Afghan government should now be preparing for talks with the militant group following the US-Taliban deal.

MNA/4875258