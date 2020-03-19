  1. Politics
Mar 19, 2020, 10:09 AM

Parliament Speaker sends approved budget bill to President

Parliament Speaker sends approved budget bill to President

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani sent the next year's budget bill to the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for implementation after final approval by the Guardians Council.

President Hassan Rouhani had submitted the Budget Bill for the next Iranian year to the Parliament in the presence of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and legislators on December 8, however, addressing this year’s budget bill in the Parliament was impeded by the coronavirus outbreak and closure of sessions.

On March 3, and in an answer to a letter of the Parliament speaker Ali Larijani to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, asking permission for the implementation of Article 85 of the constitution about budget plan, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree order to send the ratified plan by the Parliament to the Guardian Council for final approval. The state decree is a means to facilitate procedures under the current circumstances.

Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaie said in a presser held through video-conferencing on Wednesday that the Council has drafted 80 amendments to the next year's budget bill.

MNA/ 4882276

News Code 156886

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News