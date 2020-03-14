Expediency Council sends next year budget to Guardian Council

According to the Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei, the council in an urgent session investigated the bill and send it for final ratification to the Guardian Council.

On March 3, and in an answer to a letter of the Parliament speaker Ali Larijani to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, asking permission for the implementation of Article 85 of the constitution about budget plan, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree order to send the ratified plan by the Parliament to the Guardian Council for final approval.

The Guardian Council will announce the ratified budget plan back to the government for implementation.

Parliament's open sessions have been canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, the state decree is a means to facilitate procedures under the current circumstances.

On December 8, President Hassan Rouhani submitted the Budget Bill for the next Iranian year of 1399 (to start on March 20, 2020) to the Parliament in the presence of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and legislators.

Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakh said in early October that “we can say next year's budget does not rely on oil revenues and we will not spend even one Rial of oil income on the current operating budget neither on the expenditures. Oil revenues will only be consumed on purchasing capital assets and funding development projects.”

MNA/4877714