Iranian, Russian Parl. speakers discuss COVID-19 on phone

Given the outbreak of coronavirus in various parts of world including Iran, Larijani pointed to the unflinching and indefatigable efforts of medical staff of the country in the fight against coronavirus and added, “different organizations especially medical centers of the country made their utmost efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus.”

Larijani also pointed to the spread of coronavirus in Russia and added, “exchanging experiences between the two countries in relevant field to confront outbreak of coronavirus is essential.”

While condemning the US destructive move in imposition of unilateral sanctions against some countries that has hampered the fight against coronavirus in Iran and also endangered lives of thousands of innocent people around the world, he called for lifting all US inhuman sanctions including medical and pharmaceutical sanctions.

For his part, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Russia will back bilateral relations between Iran and Russia in various political, economic and parliamentary fields.

He turned down US unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed against other countries and added, “Russia is against US sanctions at the current condition that countries are fighting against COVID-19 and called for lifting all sanctions.”

