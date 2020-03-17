  1. Politics
Iranian lawmakers test new online platform for holding sessions

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Dozens of Iranian lawmakers today tested a new online platform that will let them continue their usual work as the Parliament’s sessions have been banned due to coronavirus outbreak.

Hossein Ali Haji Deligani told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday morning that 68 lawmakers were online, attending the virtual session headed by Speaker Ali Larijani.

He said that the session is not formal but just held to test the system’s capabilities.

Meanwhile, deputy Parliament speaker Asadollah Abbasi told IRIB that holding the sessions in this manner requires the permission of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as no internal rule of the Parliament permits them. He said that Larijani will soon write a letter to the Leader on the issue.

“Holding the open sessions digitally and addressing the current issues of the country enables the Parliament to help and support all bodies that are at the forefront of fighting with the coronavirus,” said Abbasi.

He said that the first formal online session of the Parliament may be held after the Nowruz holidays [ending April 3].

