US sanctions hamper Iran’s ability to fight coronavirus: Chinese FM spox

Speaking in his daily press briefing on Mon., he called the US sanctions imposed against Iran ‘unilateral and inhumane’ and stated, “both government and people of Iran are fighting against coronavirus and imposition of these sanctions seriously hampers the efforts in fighting against the pandemic.

US sanctions will hamper the delivery of the UN and other international organizations’ humanitarian aids to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

China calls on the US to lift sanctions imposed against Iran as soon as possible, he highlighted.

China has established very close relations with Tehran to contain the virus, he said, adding, “China has provided Iran with coronavirus test kits. For this purpose, China has sent a team of its Red Cross experts to Iran and will continue its contributions to the Islamic Republic of Iran to meet its requirements in this field.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman called on the international community to strengthen its cooperation with Iran to contain the spread of coronavirus and protect regional and global public's health.

MNA/IRN83716509