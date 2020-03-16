Molaverdi calls on netizens to sign petition against US sanctions on Iran

By publishing an online petition on her Twitter account, Shahindokht Molaverdi urged netizens to sign up to the petition calling for the removal of the US unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Last night, she retweeted a post by Tayebeh Siavoshi, a representative of Tehran in the Iranian Parliament which addressed the international community as follows:

“Iranian people are under the severest sanctions. Despite the global cooperation to contain #COVID19 Iranians face financial sanctions that deprive them of access to any medicine. It is time for the international community to speak up against US government's inhumane sanctions. @UN.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said the sanctions have limited Iran's financial resources and ability to confront the coronavirus outbreak, calling on the international community to end US cruel and illegal sanctions against the country.

As of Sunday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 724 with 13,938 confirmed cases.

MNA/IRN 83716557