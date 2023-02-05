  1. Politics
Kyrgyzstan president, FM due in Iran in coming days

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister are set to visit to Iran in the coming days, Iranian envoy to Bishkek Saeed Kharrazi said on Sunday.

Iran is ready to interact and cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in all fields, Kharrazi said, adding that there are no limits for Tehran to cooperate with Bishkek.

Saying that the holding of the 13th Iran-Kyrgyzstan joint economic commission is on the agenda, the Iranian envoy announced that 10 documents are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.

Kharazzi also mentioned that during a phone talk between the Iranian chief of armed forces and the Kyrgyz defense minister, the Iranian side expressed its willingness to maintain military relations with Bishkek.

He also expressed hope that Tehran and Bishkek will boost their ties in the field of transportation, adding that the volume of trade between the two countries has increased in recent years.

