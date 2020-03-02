Iran urges Europeans' full commitment to JCPOA

In a press conference on Monday, Mousavi said "in the recent Joint Commission of JCPOA, no talks were held about referring Iran's case to Security Council or activation of the trigger mechanism."

"In the meeting, Iran discussed its stances and reasons as well as FM Zarif's 17-page-letter to Mr. Borrel," he added.

He noted that the JCPOA, besides some security achievements, has had some economic achievements in its early years of endorsement, which cannot be denied.

"It is essential that Europeans fully commit to their JCPOA obligations," he underlined.

The 15th joint commission meeting was held on February 26, at the level of deputy foreign ministers and director generals of P4+1, with the representatives of EU, Germany, France, Russia, China, the UK, and Iran in attendance.

The meeting was co-chaired by Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

The chairs of the meeting stressed the importance of preserving the agreement, in the face of US' withdrawal and the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran.

MNA/4867557