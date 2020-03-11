US doesn’t allow transfer of Iran financial resources into SHTA: FM spox

Although US claims that medicines and medical equipment are not under sanctions, they have practically blocked the transfer of Iran’s financial resources in other countries into the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), he added.

"It has been three weeks since we started negotiating with one of the countries in which we have financial resources and they say that Americans are creating obstacle for the transfer of Iran’s financial resources into the channel,” he said.

Therefore we consider their claims as lies until they take a practical measure and remove the obstacles, Mousavi noted.

Mousavi continued, “we asked them to allow our other financial resources in various countries enter this chancel in order to provide medicines and medical equipment but they [US] did not allow it.”

Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) is a payment mechanism aimed at enabling the basic goods to be delivered to Iran.

