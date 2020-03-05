Iran, Pakistan mull over latest situation of transport fleet in joint borders

For this purpose, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met and held talks with Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad on Thursday.

In this meeting, Hosseini announced readiness of the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for developing cooperation with Pakistani side in relevant field.

The Iranian ambassador emphasized the need to pursue bilateral agreements reached between the two countries during Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Iran, including the agreement in ports and shipping sector.

Pointing to the importance of continuing consultations to promote economic relations, Hosseini called for expanding public relations between Iran and Pakistan, including tourism cooperation especially health and religious tourism.

For his part, Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi welcomed the expansion of ports and maritime cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ali Haider Zaidi emphasized the need for continued consultations between the two countries to overcome the current situation arising after coronavirus outbreak. He expressed his sympathy with the Iranian people over the coronavirus problem.

He also praised the position of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on violence against Muslims in India.

