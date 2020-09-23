Tehran-Islamabad confer on development of common ties

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador discussed the latest US failed measures for the resumption of UN Security Council sanctions resolutions against Iran.

The two sides also discussed ways to develop bilateral relations, especially the increase in interactions between the Iranian and Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman's offices, as well as developments related to Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, the regional and international affairs.

The Iranian ambassador appreciated the stances of the Pakistani government in support of Iran's nuclear program and the anti-sanctions positions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Hosseini also stressed the need for perseverance in defending the Palestinian issue and for helping the oppressed Palestinian people to achieve their rights.

HJ/IRN84050596