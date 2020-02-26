Iran, Oman to ink maritime trade shipping agreement

Cabinet of Ministers in its today's session, as headed by the President Rouhani, agreed with the suggestion of issuance of license to negotiate and temporarily sign a maritime trade agreement between Iran and Oman.

With the government’s approval, HEPCO Road Construction Machinery Production and Engineering Company of Arak [Heavy Equipment Production Company (HEPCO)] was excluded from some of terms and conditions related to receiving facilities from bank.

These terms and conditions include obtaining certificate of payment or order of payment of tax debt and certificate of Taxation Affairs Department related to the collection of a copy of financial statements submitted to banks and other financial and credit institutions.

MNA/4864017