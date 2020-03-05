$27.2mn worth of contract inked to develop Chabahar port: official

Given the strategic situation of Chabahar port and the special status of this port in Iran’s trade exchanges with other countries in the region, a number of 170 delegations of domestic and foreign investors, as well as state and military officials, have visited this large oceanic port since the current year, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aghaei pointed to the salient advantage of Chabahar port such as its access to the free international waters which has made the private sector interested to make investment in this strategic port, and added, “of total 53 applications made for investing in this port, seven of which were led to the conclusion of contract, valued at 4,080 billion rials (near $27.2 million)."

He said one of the projects is the construction of an indoor warehouse, as large as more than 27,000 square meters, with an annual storage capacity of 720,000 tons.

Construction of two oil products’ tanks, in an area od 34,000 square meters, with the annual storage capacity of more than 75,000 tons is of the other important contracts concluded with investors of the private sector in the current year, Behrouz Aghaei added.

