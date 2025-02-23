Zarif, Pakistan envoy stress expanding bilateral cooperation

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu met and held talks with Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Regarding his meeting with Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Pakistani Ambassador stated that it was a great privilege to meet Iran’s Vice President who is one of the most significant diplomats of our era.

He added, “I greatly valued his perspectives on strengthening the longstanding Pakistan-Iran relations and addressing global challenges.”

The Pakistani diplomat also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations.

Both sides emphasized their dedication to expanding bilateral cooperation in all fields, including economic and security, reiterating their determination to achieve the $10 billion trade target.

During the discussion, the Pakistani ambassador presented a report on the current state of cooperation between the two countries and underscored the importance of enhancing collective efforts for regional peace.

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs acknowledged Pakistan’s role as a key neighbor and advocated for the continuation and further development of cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

He also emphasized the need for collaboration in international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations.

Additionally, both sides stressed the importance of expanding comprehensive cooperation in various areas, including politics, economy, counter-terrorism efforts, combating extremism, and addressing all forms of smuggling.

