  1. Politics
21 February 2020 - 18:04

Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin in Moscow on the latest regional developments.

Two sides discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Syria’s Idlib and Astana peace process as well as the situation in Yemen.

They also stressed the need for continued consultations and cooperation between Iran and Russia on regional issues, and expressed their willingness to continue their contacts and meetings in this regard.

Newly appointed ambassador of Iran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 5 in Moscow.

MNA/FNA 13981202000910

News Code 155867

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News