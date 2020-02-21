Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

Two sides discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Syria’s Idlib and Astana peace process as well as the situation in Yemen.

They also stressed the need for continued consultations and cooperation between Iran and Russia on regional issues, and expressed their willingness to continue their contacts and meetings in this regard.

Newly appointed ambassador of Iran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 5 in Moscow.

