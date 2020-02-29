Rouhani hold phone talks with Turkish, Russian counterparts on Idlib issue

“The issue of Idlib is very complicated given the community of dangerous terrorists and the protection of the lives of innocent people living in the area, which on the one hand must protect human lives and on the other, the terrorists must be eradicated,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday.

Referring to the special importance of the trilateral cooperation of Iran, Turkey and Russia to resolve the Syrian problem in order to strengthen the Astana process, Rouhani noted, “Trilateral cooperation at various levels is of particular importance, and as previously mentioned, Iran is ready to host the next round of this trilateral summit.”

“Certainly, increasing the tension is not in the interest of anyone in the region, and we must resolve the issues through dialogue and should not allow the Astana process to weaken,” he added.

He also suggested holding trilateral summit of Iran, Turkey and Syria to resolve Idlib issue, saying, “We can resolve differences at this meeting, given our agreement on principles such as preserving Syria's territorial integrity, eradicating terrorists, preserving the lives of innocent people, and quickly resolving the issue of Idlib.”

After his conversation with Turkish President on Saturday evening, Rouhani also held phone talks with Vladimir Putin.

No further details about the talk have been yet revealed by the official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

