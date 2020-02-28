Iran carefully monitoring developments in Idlib: FM

“We are carefully monitoring the field developments and regional outcomes of the developments in Idlib, and we will continue our efforts to end the current tensions,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement further highlighted the need for the sides to properly manage the situation so as to ease the fomented tensions as soon as possible.

The statement further said, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in light of the previous decision by leaders of the Astana peace process to hold the next summit in Tehran, emphasizes the continuation of its efforts to hold the summit it in the current critical situation, and believes that the summit may be a continuation to the efforts on combating terrorism, avoiding any harm to civilians and resolving political conflicts is an effective step.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned the efforts by some countries that aim to tarnish the real outcomes of the summit.

MNA/4865178