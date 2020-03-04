Global coronavirus death toll rises over 3,203

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19 has killed 3,203 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China.

Mainland China reported 119 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 4, putting the country’s total infections at 80,270 and a death toll of 2,981.

Countries like South Korea, Italy and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections.

South Korea, which is grappling with the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, has urged citizens to stay indoors warning of a 'critical moment' in the spread of the infection. The country now has a total of 5,328 cases and a death toll of 33.

In Europe, Italy has reported 2,502 coronavirus cases and 79 deaths, the most in Europe. France, Germany, and Spain stand next in Europe with 580 positive cases totally.

The death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 77 by Tuesday with 2,336 confirmed cases.

The US has also reported 9 deaths from the coronavirus and 128 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

MNA/PR