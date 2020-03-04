Clinical trial of two Iranian medicines on ‘COVID-19’ kicks off

The clinical trial of these medicines has kicked off today.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Wed., Dr. Jalali pointed to the production of these medicines at equipped laboratories and added, “these medicines are applicable in ‘herbal and spray’ forms.”

These two drugs are not for completely treatment of patients suffering from ‘coronavirus’ but can help heal patients infected by COVID-19 effectively, he emphasized.

It is expected that testing these two medicines will take two or three months, he said, adding, “after getting necessary licenses, these two medicines will hit the consumer market.”

He went on to say that research projects have started for production of ‘coronavirus’ drug, and researchers of this university are striving for mass production of ‘COVID’19’ medicine within the framework of three projects.

Studies show that these medicines can be effective on ‘coronavirus’ but this subject should be proven in various stages of research activity, Chancellor of Baqiatallah University of Medical Sciences Dr. Alireza Jalali added.

