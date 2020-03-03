Iran coronavirus update: 2336 infections, 77 deaths

Deputy Minister of Iran’s Health Ministry Alireza Raiesi made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that of the total 5,731 who have been so far tested for COVID-19, 2,336 were diagnosed with the new virus since its outbreak in the country.

The figures yesterday indicated 1,501 confirmed cases with a death toll of 66.

According to the latest reports, 90,932 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 epidemic around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 3,119.

Mainland China reported 202 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 3, putting the country’s total infections at 80,151 and a death toll of 2,944.

In addition to Iran, South Korea, Italy are also reporting a growing number of infections everyday.

MNA/4868809