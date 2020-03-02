  1. Iran
2 March 2020 - 14:40

Iran coronavirus update: 1501 infections, 66 deaths

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 66 with 1501 confirmed cases.

Deputy Minister of Iran’s Health Ministry Alireza Raiesi made the announcement on Monday, saying that of the total 1501 infection cases, 523 were diagnosed with the new virus in the past 24 hours.

291 patients infected by the coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 89,075 people in 67 countries, claiming 3,053 lives.

Several European and Asian countries have also announced new cases in the past day, and Qatar became the latest Middle Eastern country to report its first case.

