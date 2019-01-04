Siamand Rahman shortlisted for Best Powerlifter of 2018

World Para Powerlifting announced the final four nominees for receiving ‘Best Powerlifter of 2018’ on Wednesday, among which the name of world and Paralympics record holder Siamand Rahman can be seen.

Other three nominees include Jhon Castaneda (Colombia), Mariana Shevchuk (Ukraine), and Sherif Osman (Egypt).

“The public can now vote for their winner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” notes the official website of World Para Powerlifting, adding, “the powerlifter with the most combined votes across all social media pages will be the winner.”

Rahman was named “Best Asian-Oceanian Powerlifter” at 2018 Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships after comfortably winning the men's over 107kg with a 285kg lift. He also grabbed another gold medal at 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

Individuals can vote until 12:00 (CEST) on January 9 for the powerlifter they want to be the ‘Best of 2018.’

MAH/PR