FM cautions Iranian nationals on travelling to South Korea

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry underlined the need to take cautionary advice seriously and cancel the unnecessary trips to the East Asian country.

The statement added that travelers returning home from South Korea need to take the medical and precautionary tests.

Furthermore, it said, Iranians residing in South Korea who cannot leave the country for any reason should follow all the medical instructions and to stay away from the infection centers.

South Korea reported the biggest daily jump in infections with 594 new cases on Saturday. It has urged citizens on Saturday to stay indoors as it warned of a "critical moment" in its battle against the coronavirus after recording the biggest daily jump in infections, with 594 new cases taking the tally to 2,931.

South Korea is grappling with the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, as a new death took the toll to 17, amid a record daily increase in infections since the country confirmed its first patient on January 20, Aljazeera reported.

The contagious virus has also claimed 43 lives in Iran, with the number of infected cases mounting to 593 so far.

The country has geared the efforts to take the outbreak under control by disinfecting public places and transportation places, as well as mass producing the necessary medical supplies.

