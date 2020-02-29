123 coronavirus patients recover in Iran

Jahanpour added that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran rose to 43 by Saturday, up 9 from a day before.

He noted that 205 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 593.

The Covid-19 has so far infected more than 85,000 people across the world, claiming 2,933 lives.

In China - the epicenter of the deadly disease - the National Health Commission reported on Saturday at least 47 new coronavirus deaths, bringing to 2,835 the number of fatalities nationwide.

South Korea reported the biggest daily jump in infections with 594 new cases on Saturday.

Italy has reported 650 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths, the most in Europe.

The virus has proliferated around the globe over the past week, emerging on every continent except Antarctica, prompting many governments and businesses to try to stop people from traveling or gathering in crowded places.

