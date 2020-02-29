China delivers 50k test kits as part of aids to contain Covid-19 in Iran

In a Saturday tweet, the Iranian Embassy wrote, "The second cargo by the Red Cross Society of China has arrived in Iran on Saturday and delivered to the Ministry of Health."

"Chinese disease control team arrived in Iran on Saturday morning to support the country in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak," it added.

The second cargo of China’s humanitarian aid to Iran consisted of more than 50,000 laboratory kits to diagnose coronavirus cases and oxygen therapy equipment that were arrived in Iran from Guangzhou by Mahan Air.

China had delivered its first cargo of humanitarian aid to Iran on Friday to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. It was included 20,000 coronavirus test kits.

Ministry spokesperson, in her Twitter account on Friday, expressed her condolences for Iran over the outbreak of coronavirus and vowed Beijing will send assistance to Tehran to overcome the disease.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 123 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, adding that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 43 by Saturday, up 9 from a day before.

He noted that 205 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 593.

MNA/FNA13981210000972