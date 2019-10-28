Iranian scientist receives award in intl. IWAIS 2019

Professor Masoud Farzaneh, an internationally renowned researcher in the field of power transmission and distribution in cold climate regions, awarded in IWAIS 2019 in recognition of his research and activities on atmospheric icing.

The 18th edition of International Workshop on Atmospheric Icing of Structures (IWAIS 2019) was held in Reykjavík, Iceland.

He has been a member of the IWAIS Advisory Committee for many years and has served as president of this conference. He is also the founder of the International Research Center on Icing and Power Network Engineering.

Professor Farzaneh has done pioneering work in the field of power engineering, including high voltage engineering, the impact of cold climate on overhead power network equipment, corona induced vibration, partial and arc discharge on the ice surface and air intervals, de-icing techniques, self-cleaning and icephobic coatings for power networks.

He is recognized for his significant and pioneering research in these areas through extensive publications comprising about 700 technical research refereed journals and conference proceeding papers, as well as 3 books and 14 book chapters.

His contributions and achievements in research and teaching have been recognized by several prestigious prizes and awards at national and international levels, including Special Recognition Plaque awarded for outstanding service, IEEE Dielectrics and Electrical Insulation Society in 2015.

In 2010, the University of Québec in Chicoutimi (UQAC) established the Masoud Farzaneh Award in honor of Professor Masoud Farzaneh, an internationally renowned researcher in the field of power transmission and distribution in cold climate regions, for his extraordinary accomplishments, which made UQAC a world leader in this domain.

The prize was awarded annually until 2017, and then on biennially to recognize an outstanding researcher for contributions to the field of power network engineering.

