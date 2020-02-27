Saudi Arabia imposes ban on foreign entries as Covid-19 precaution

In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs said the suspensions were temporary but provided no timeframe for their expiry. It is likely too soon to say if the restrictions would impact the annual Haj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin in late July.

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia has not reported any cases of the coronavirus, but there have been multiple reports of the disease spreading in its neighboring countries. However, Saudi Arabia has not yet issued any list of countries that would be impacted by its actions.

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China—the source of the outbreak—was for the first time overtaken by new cases elsewhere on Wednesday, reported the World Health Organization, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicenters of the rapidly spreading illness.

Asia has reported hundreds of new cases, Reuters reported, with Brazil confirming Latin America’s first infection and the disease—COVID-19—also emerging for the first time in Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.

US health authorities, managing at least 59 cases, have said a global pandemic is all but inevitable at this stage.

MNA/PR