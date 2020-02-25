  1. Politics
25 February 2020 - 11:45

Assembly of Experts cancels meeting due to coronavirus concerns

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Assembly of Experts has canceled its upcoming sessions due to the concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Assembly announced its 8th meeting, which was scheduled for March 3-4, has been postponed in line with the preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Assembly has nearly 90 members, including President Hassan Rouhani. It elects and oversees the activities of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The number of patients infected with coronavirus has been growing in Iran in the past days. The country has so far confirmed 61 cases of infection with 14 deaths.

