Iran trying to make ITB participation possible amid coronavirus concerns

“We have concerns over the participation of the Iranian delegation at the ITB Berlin because of the uncertainty regarding the situation of foreign flights amid the coronavirus outbreak,” he told Mehr correspondent on Tuesday.

“Still, we talked to the ITB’s organizers and they said they have no problem with our participation, and they could just run some testing for the coronavirus,” he added.

“As of now, most of the work has been done for our participation, and the cargoes of the participants at the Iranian pavilion will arrive in Germany on Thursday,” he said.

Nikzadfar went on to add, however, that the Turkish flight that was supposed to take the Iranian delegation to Berlin has been canceled; “We need to find an alternative flight, given the fact that none of the participants have yet asked to cancel their trip.”

The ITB Berlin is the world's largest tourism trade fair, scheduled for 4-8 March. The event’s organizers have stressed that the trade show will take place as planned despite the coronavirus concerns.

There is no travel ban for Chinese, Asians, and Italians to Germany, according to Messe Berlin. EU health ministers may profile travelers from risk regions and ask if they may have been in contact with patients of COVID-19, Travel Daily Media reported on Monday.

