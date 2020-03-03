  1. Economy
3 March 2020 - 04:07

Hormozgan customs office export $29bn products in 11 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Customs Officer of Hormozgan province Abolfazl Akbarpour on Mon. said that $29 billion worth of products were exported from this province to various countries in the 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 20, 2020).

He pointed to the performance and activity of provincial customs office in the reported period and added, “over 42,787,000 tons of goods, valued at $29 billion, were exported from this southern province, showing a 103 and five percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively.

Of total $29 billion worth of products exported, $20 billion of which is related to the non-oil exports, he added.

Akbarpour put the volume of non-oil commodities exported from the province in the same period at 34 million tons, showing a 136 and 10 percent hike in terms of value and weight respectively.

Turning to the volume of products imported into this province, he stated, “over 7.6 million tons of products, valued at $15 billion, was imported into this province from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 20, 2020, registering a one percent hike in terms of value.”

