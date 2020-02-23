Iran-Turkey border closed in Bazargan: official

He made the remarks on Sun. and added, “despite the agreement made with Turkish officials on fulfilling health controls and the possibility of transit of passengers and trucks via this border, Turkey closed its border at noon today.”

Turning to this point that Turkey has also closed its shared border with Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, he stated, “after this move taken by Turkey, all passengers were exchanged on both sides of the border and no passengers were left at the zero border point.”

Talks are underway for driving Iranian trucks from Turkey towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “Turkey’s trucks will also be driven to this neighboring country mutually.”

Bazargan Customs and Maku city are located in the vicinity of Iranian border with Turkey and Republic of Azerbaijan, so that borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this area and with these countries is as long as 130 and 140 km, he emphasized.

Bazargan Customs was established in 1926 and is considered the sole international border between the two countries of Iran and Turkey which is busy active round-the-clock.

