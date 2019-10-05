  1. Culture
5 October 2019 - 20:38

French motorcyclists enter Iran through Bazargan border

French motorcyclists enter Iran through Bazargan border

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Manager of tourism development department of Maku Free Zone Office announced on Saturday that a group of French motorcycle riders arrived in Iran through Bazargan border, Maku County, West Azerbaijan Province, on Saturday.

“The team, comprised of 55 motorcyclists, will continue their route from Maku to Urmia, Hamedan, Arak, Isfahan, Yasuj and Shiraz,” Mehdi Abdollah Zadeh said.

“The French riders will have a 10-day stay in Iran and will exit the country from Bazargan border,” he added.

Maku is a city in the West Azerbaijan Province, Iran and the capital of Maku County. It is situated 22 kilometers away from the Turkish border.

Bazargan is a city and capital of Bazargan District, in Maku County. The border is  one of the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting.

MNA/ IRN83503860

News Code 150851

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News