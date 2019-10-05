French motorcyclists enter Iran through Bazargan border

“The team, comprised of 55 motorcyclists, will continue their route from Maku to Urmia, Hamedan, Arak, Isfahan, Yasuj and Shiraz,” Mehdi Abdollah Zadeh said.

“The French riders will have a 10-day stay in Iran and will exit the country from Bazargan border,” he added.

Maku is a city in the West Azerbaijan Province, Iran and the capital of Maku County. It is situated 22 kilometers away from the Turkish border.

Bazargan is a city and capital of Bazargan District, in Maku County. The border is one of the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting.

