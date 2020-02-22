Transportation, commutes going on at Bazargan border

"Iranian health ministry's staff are working in 24-hour check posts to screen individuals suspected to be infected by the new coronavirus," he said, "The Turkish side is also doing the same measures."

According to him, holding the check posts are agreed upon by Iran and Turkey, making transportation and commutes between the two countries continue without further restrictions.

According to the latest official announcements, some 285 individuals suspected of Covid-19 have been tested in Iran, of which 28 ones showed positive results.

As reported, five have lost their lives.

The Iranian government has started mass distribution of masks across the infected cities.

The 4th shipment of coronavirus test kits entered in Iran on Friday.

MNA/IRN83685968