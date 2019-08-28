Domestic X-Ray system launched at Bazargan Customs

The X-Ray system, which has been completely manufactured and equipped by Iranian experts, is aimed at preventing the traffic of forbidden goods to or from the country.

The new system can inspect the loads in one minute, and its X-ray beam infiltrates into the load without any damage and the image of the load is processed in high quality and easily.

This and other X-ray machines installed at Iranian ports and customs are for the purpose of preventing smuggling of goods, as containers may not be opened by customs authorities as per international law.

Iran is the main corridor linking the East to the West. The country has played an active role in preventing the smuggling of goods, especially drugs into the European countries.

MNA/4704276