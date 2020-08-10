MFZ, best hub to bond natl. economy with neighboring states

Free zones have been set up for bonding national economy with the economy of neighboring countries.

Mohammad Reza Abdol-Rahimi made the remarks on Mon. in the ceremony of honoring exemplary reporters of Maku Free Zone and added, “Given the high potentials and capabilities of the region, Maku Free Zone has the capacity of being turned into a leading free zone in national level and also can play a pioneering role in boosting transactions and exchanges with neighboring countries.”

Despite the closure of many businesses due to the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, reporters and journalists of the region tried to disseminate information services appropriately, he highlighted.

Benefiting from high capabilities and potentials, Maku Free Zone can be turned into a leading free zone in the national level, he reiterated, adding, “In this way, we can gain salient achievements for strengthening national economy and bonding it with the global economy through taking advantage of technology and technical knowhow.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the topics of business in this zone and added, “Logistics, transportation, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, mines, and mineral industries along with natural tourism are of the main pivots of development in the zone.”

Despite hardships and difficulties governing economic sector of the country as well as restrictions caused by the spread of coronavirus, fortunately, implementation of development projects is underway in the country, the chief executive of Maku Free Zone Organization added.

MA/IRN83901880