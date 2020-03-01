  1. Economy
2 March 2020 - 03:05

Iran’s petchem export up by 5% in 10 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Spokesman of Iran's Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union, Seyyed Hamid Hosseini said that Iran’s export of petrochemical products increased 5 percent in the 10 months of the current year (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He made the remarks on Sun. in an interview with IRNA and added, “launching new petrochemical units in the country has been cited as one of the main reasons behind export increase of petrochemicals.”

He pointed to the spread of coronavirus in the world and its impact on energy market and added. “outbreak of COVID-19 has left severe effects on oil market and downstream industries from two aspects.”

According to him, Islamic Republic of Iran may be affected severely as a result of outbreak of coronavirus, for, a major part of Iran’s petrochemical products is exported to neighboring countries.’

Iran’s petrochemicals are mainly exported to two neighboring countries of Turkey and Iraq, he said, adding, “if closure of borders and insecurity continue in this field, it may affect exports market greatly.”

