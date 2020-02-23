Ghalibaf gains 72% of votes in Tehran

The results show that the head of the 30-candidate list of Principalists, Ghalibaf, has gained 72% of the votes with at least 1,350,000 votes in Tehran so far.

Mohammad Reza Aref, the head of the Reformist list has gained 49% of the votes in Tehran.

According to unofficial reports, members of the Unity list were fully elected in the first round of the 11th parliamentary election.

Millions of Iranians cast votes for the 11th parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) on Friday across the country.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament. There are 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs.

In capital Tehran, 1,453 candidates are contesting one of the 30 allocated seats on the legislature.

