Pres. Rouhani congratulates Ghalibaf on his election as Parl. Speaker

In his congratulatory messages on Thursday, President Rouhani expressed hope that with joint efforts and constructive interaction between the government and Parliament, more synergy takes place in organizing the country's affairs to solve people's problems, increase hope in society and serve the great Iranian nation more.

Here is the full text of the message:

I would like to offer my congratulations to you on your election as the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly by the esteemed representatives of the nation.

I hope that in the new chapter of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, with joint efforts and constructive interaction between the government and the parliament, we see more synergy in organizing the affairs of the country, especially in the difficult conditions of unprecedented sanctions and the outbreak of coronavirus to solve people's problems, increase hope in the society and serve the great Iranian nation more.a

I wish Your Excellency increasing success in carrying out the assigned mission and fulfilling the lofty ideals of the holy system of the Islamic Republic.

MA/President.ir