Initial results shows ex-Tehran mayor Ghalibaf has major lead in Tehran

Initial unofficial results show that the 30-candidate list of Principalists, headed by Ghalibaf, have gained most of the votes.

The final results of some other electoral districts have also been announced while officials say that the final results of Tehran and other major cities would be announced till Sunday.

Millions of Iranians cast votes for the 11th parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) on Friday across the country.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament. There are 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs.

In capital Tehran, 1,453 candidates are contesting one of the 30 allocated seats on the legislature.

