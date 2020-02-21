Iranian people to disappoint enemies more than before: Rouhani

He made the remarks Friday morning while casting his ballot in the parliamentary and mid-term Assembly of Experts elections.

"Today, the 11th parliament will be formed by the hands of our powerful people; a parliament that everyone expects to be more active in resolving their problems,” the presidential office’s website quoted him as saying.

Stating that in this round of elections 98 percent of the ballot boxes are linked together online, he described the move valuable and instructed the Minister of Interior to attempt to hold the 2021 elections completely by electronic means.

“We are happy that the 11th Majlis is being formed by our powerful people with their very valuable votes, which means that our people are now forming the 11th Majlis with their tastes and votes. God willing, the best of the candidates find their way to the 11th Majlis and what people want is a more active parliament that will resolve people’s problems and make their lives better by enacting laws that are urgent, conducts their job of monitoring, and is bound by the constitutional in monitoring and enforcing the legislation.”

“God willing, we will see a very good parliament in the 11th Majlis. All of our parliaments have had ups and downs, but there have been very good parliaments since the first one, which I believe was the best one we have had to date, and we hope that both God and the people will be satisfied with our 11th Majlis.

“God willing, our nation will create a new source of pride and our enemies will be disappointed more than ever. Inshallah.”

MNA/President.ir